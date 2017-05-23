Full marks for Loton Park driver school

Hagley Car Club, organisers of speed events at Loton Park Hill Climb, organised the first of a series of ‘driver schools’ at the county’s premier motorsport venue near Shrewsbury this week.

The non-competitive days are not only for regular competitors to hone their skills but mainly for people who just want to ‘have a go’ at the iconic hill climb course themselves.

Driving road legal cars only, over 20 participants took part in the day which consisted of many runs up the technical and demanding parkland course with instructors on hand to offer both advice on the best lines to take around the many tight corners.

One first time driver taking part was local hotelier Paul Subbiani, of the Albright Hussey Manor Hotel, Shrewsbury, who turned up with his beautiful Lancia Fulvia, and said: “Having spectated here many times it is wonderful to be able to use this historic car as it was meant to be used and to finally drive up the track, which is a lot harder than it looks!

“The welcome from the club and fellow drivers has been fantastic and the instruction and light-hearted banter about varied levels of driving skills has been great fun.”

Event organiser for the club, Graham Loakes, added: “Well over 20 drivers came to the hill climb track in a very wide variety of cars, from AC Cobra to Lotus Elan to AUDI R8 V10 and Ford Escort, and about half the entry were total novices to speed hill climbing.

“After the usual introductions the serious business took place of guiding the drivers through the course and safety measures in the class room, followed by a walk up the hill with the instructors, and then a drive up the hill, again with an instructor.

”It was then time to don helmets, tighten the seat belts and tackle the track for the first of many runs in the morning putting theory into practice, each driver’s run being monitored and commented on by the qualified instructors.

“The day came to a close with a final de-brief with video footage and instructor comments, some being quite comical and pointed, but always informative.

All the ‘students’ passed the school day and awards were given to three drivers for their outstanding performances, from the school sponsor, Allswage UK.

The next school days are 12 July and 23 August and further details can be obtained from the club’s website at www.hdlcc.com