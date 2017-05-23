Flags fly at half-mast following Manchester terror attack

Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire Council along with local town councils are today flying their flags at half-mast in respect of the victims of last night’s terror attack in Manchester.

The attack happened at just after 10.30pm as people, including many young fans, were leaving the Manchester Arena following a concert by Ariana Grande.

Twenty two victims are known to have died and fifty nine people were injured.

It is believed the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device which he detonated.

Emergency numbers have been established for anyone who is concerned for loved ones who may not have returned home 0161 856 9400 or 0161 856 9900.

Telford & Wrekin Council Leader Statement

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies said: “On behalf of the people of Telford and Wrekin our thoughts are with all of the victims of last night’s horrific events in Manchester and with their families and friends.

“We remember those so brutally murdered and pray for the recovery of those injured.

“We stand together with those at last night’s concert and with the city and people of Manchester. We are very grateful to the emergency services for their very professional response to the events.

“To deliberately and callously target so many children and young people enjoying a night out makes this even harder to comprehend.

“Terrorism aims to sow fear, division and hate.

“It must not be allowed to prevail. Now it is more important than ever that, in the face of such threats, we continue to ensure that we will not be cowed and that our values will not be shaken.”

Anyone directly affected by last night’s events in Manchester in the Telford and Wrekin area can call Family Connect on 01952 385385 should they require support.

West Mercia Police Statement

In a joint statement the Chief Constable for West Mercia Police, Anthony Bangham, and the Chief Constable for Warwickshire Police, Martin Jelley said:

“Last night’s atrocity at the Manchester Arena has shocked and saddened us all and the thoughts of the officers, staff, special constables and volunteers within West Mercia Police and Warwickshire Police are with those affected.

“It has been heart warming to see the people of Manchester come together to support each other and the emergency services. It is testimony to the overwhelming power of community spirit.

“Across the counties that we serve we regularly review our security measures and we will be doing this again today to ensure that all is being done to keep you and your families safe.

“It remains vital that the police and the public work together to combat terrorism. If you have any information about suspicious activity or behaviour you can report it in confidence by calling the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321 or by using the secure form at www.gov.uk/ACT. In an emergency situation call 999.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent a number of ambulances into the North West Ambulance Service area to provide support while NWAS were dealing with the incident. The resources have now been stood down and returned to their normal operating areas.