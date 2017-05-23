Extra armed police on streets of Shrewsbury after Manchester attack

Extra armed police officers will be patrolling the streets of Shrewsbury from today following the Manchester terrorist attack.

Inspector Ed Hancox, Safer Neighbourhoods Inspector for Shrewsbury & surrounding areas and Chairman of Team Shrewsbury, said:

“You may have already noticed an increased presence in the town centre, which we hope is providing reassurance to the community and our partners.

“We feel it is important to emphasise that there is no specific intelligence relating to any threat to the communities in Shrewsbury and we regularly review our security measures to ensure we are doing all we can to keep you safe. We are reviewing security measures in place for events in Shrewsbury this coming weekend.

“It is important that the police, partners and the public work together to combat terrorism. If you have any information about suspicious activity or behaviour you can report it in confidence by calling the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321 or by using the secure form at www.gov.uk/ACT.”

The attack in Manchester happened at just after 10.30pm on Monday, as many young fans were leaving the Manchester Arena following a concert by Ariana Grande.

Twenty two victims died and fifty nine people were injured.

The suspected suicide bomber has been named by police as Salman Abedi, 22, born in Manchester and from a family of Libyan origin.