CCTV images released following sexual assault in Telford

Police officers investigating a report of sexual assault in Telford have released images of a man they would like to speak to.

The assaults happened between 10pm and 11pm on Friday, March 31 on the number 5 bus from Muxton to Oakengates and the number 4 bus from Oakengates to Wellington.

In the first instance, a man approached the victim – a woman in her 20s – and placed a hand on her shoulder. In the second instance, the same man is understood to have touched the woman inappropriately under her clothing and then tried to remove her belt.

They got off the bus and walked in the direction of the Princess Royal Hospital.

Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information, which could help with the investigation. They would also like anyone who was in the area at the time or who witnessed the incidents to come forward.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information should call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 913S of April 2.