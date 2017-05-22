Three arrested following thefts in Shrewsbury

Two men and a teenager have been arrested following a number of thefts in the Shrewsbury area.

Police officers are now appealing to the community of the Sundorne and Ditherington area, who have been victims of theft to come forward after a host of items were recovered.

The electrical goods, believed to be stolen, were recovered by officer following reports of suspicious activity in Sundorne Avenue last Thursday.

A 25-year-old man from Shrewsbury was arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of class B drug cannabis. He has been released under investigation.

A 22-year-old man from no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of class B drug cannabis. He has been released under investigation.

A 16-year-old man from Shrewsbury was arrested on suspicion of theft and has been remanded in police custody.

The property consisted of a sat navs, power tools, glasses in cases, Meerkat teddy bears and other various items.

Anyone who thinks they may have lost any of these items should the Harlescott and Sundorne safer neighbourhood team on 101, or email with details to hs.snt@westmercia.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident 53s of 18 May 2017.

Any claimants will be expected to provide further description of the items and, where possible, proof of ownership.