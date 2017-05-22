The Vintage Sports-Car Club Loton Park Hill Climb

The Vintage Sports-Car Club’s Vintage Hill Climb event takes place this Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 May at Loton Park near Shrewsbury.

Moving from its traditional September date this year, the club is looking forward to welcoming over 150 Pre-war and Historic Racing and Sports-Cars to the idyllic surroundings of Loton Park for the Vintage Sports-Car Club’s ever-popular annual weekend, a round of the Club’s prestigious 2017 Speed Championship.

Set within the confines of the Loton Park Estate’s picturesque deer park, the 1475 yards course is a great test for car and machine, with each Competitor getting two Practice Runs on Saturday and two Timed Runs towards the competition on Sunday.

A whole host of celebrated manufacturers will be represented, with examples from the likes of Austin, Bentley, Alvis, MG, Frazer Nash, Riley, Lagonda, Talbot and Wolseley; from noble Pre-1918 Edwardians to famed Pre-1961 Racers, six decades of motoring history will be on show, from the most original historic machinery through to fire-breathing, tyre-smoking aero-engined Specials.

Loton Park boasts some of the best Spectator vantage points amongst all Hill Climbs around the UK and, as at all VSCC events, there is open access to the Competitor Paddock, where Spectators can get up close to the competing machinery and their drivers, whilst there will also be Trade Stands and Autojumble to explore and catering facilities available throughout the weekend.

Track action begins at approximately 9.30am on both days, with Lunch Break at 1.00pm and finishing by 6.00pm.

Discount Advance Tickets are now available via the VSCC website (www.vscc.co.uk), or will be available ‘On the Gate’ and Children Under 16 go free.