Shropshire rural surveyors appoints new associate director

A Shropshire-based chartered surveyors has appointed senior rural practice surveyor and auctioneer James Mcintyre to the team.

The move brings exciting new prospects for Much Wenlock-based Madeleys and increases the existing wide portfolio of professional services on offer to clients.

James has been appointed senior rural practice surveyor and associate director and is joined by assistant surveyor and county chairperson for the Shropshire Federation of Young Farmers Clubs, Rebecca Green.

Madeleys Chartered Surveyors opened its doors on Much Wenlock High Street in December 2007 with Paul Madeley at the helm.

Paul said: “James and Rebecca bring a wealth of knowledge to compliment the team and we know they will continue our Madeleys ethos of being a traditional firm that fully meets the needs of the agricultural community.

“We are a team of young surveyors but together boast more than 50 years of combined experience which allows us to work closely with the farming community who are now working online, but also the farmers and landowners using traditional methods.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to expand our services with these new appointments and very much look forward to a bright future for James and Rebecca at Madeleys.”

James, was previously one of Brightwells principal Senior Rural Practice Surveyors and an Auctioneer, with a keen interest conducting sales of property, machinery, dead stock, livestock, produce and furniture.

He said: “Madeleys provide an extensive range of services for all agricultural, residential or commercial property requirements under one roof, from management and business advice, agricultural law, planning and development to grants and subsidies and compensation claims.

“We now bring considerable auction experience to the team, completing the offerings for Madeleys clients. We very much look forward to working with them.”

Rebecca was also previously at Brightwells assisting James as an Assistant Surveyor since 2010, gaining her Fellowship of the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers in 2016.

She is currently an APC candidate for becoming a member of the RICS and holds office as County Chairperson for the Shropshire Federation of Young Farmers Clubs.