Shrewsbury Town boss rules out move for Remie Streete

Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst has ruled out a move for former Port Vale defender Remie Streete; whilst the future of Bryn Morris remains up in the air.

Salop were heavily linked with a move for ex Port Vale defender Remie Streete, with one Twitter page claiming he was having a medical at the club.

However, those claims were proven to be false, when it was revealed Streete was on holiday in Dubai.

But now former Rotherham United defender Paul Hurst, has stated in the local press, that the club will not pursue a deal for the 22-year-old whatsoever.

The former Rangers and Newcastle defender, was released by Port Vale, after the club were relegated to League Two.

Meanwhile, Paul Hurst has admitted that one of the three players offered new deals by the club, may not sign.

It is understood that player of the year Mat Sadler, is keen to extend his stay at the club, whilst the same can be said for Shaun Rowley.

But ex Middlesbrough midfielder Bryn Morris, is said to be considering his options, with teams higher up in the football league pyramid being credited with an interest.

Article by: Ryan Hillback