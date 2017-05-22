Nick Jones Wealth Planning welcomes new team member

Nick Jones Wealth Planning of Shrewsbury has announced the recruitment of another experienced financial advisor to its firm.

Jayne Smallman, has over two decades involvement in the financial industry having previously worked for the Nationwide Building Society followed by two years as a financial advisor with St James’s Place Wealth Management.

On welcoming Jayne to the team, Nick Jones, said: “Jayne has a wealth of experience and will be a great asset to the team in helping to look after existing and new clients, while maintaining the high standards of service that we constantly strive to achieve.

“It really is a small world as Jayne and I first met as college students many years ago, working nights at Minsterley Creameries, before going our separate ways and eventually meeting up to work together again.”

Jayne added: “I am very proud to now be part of this dynamic line-up and will be looking to be more involved within the business and networking community throughout the county and hope to concentrate on enhancing our valued client experience.”