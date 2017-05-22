Man threatened with knife in Telford robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man in Madeley, Telford was threatened with a knife and robbed on a footpath.

Officers in Telford are investigating the robbery which happened in the Madeley area yesterday, Sunday 21 May.

The incident occurred on a footpath leading to Silkin Way between 6.30pm and 7pm where an 18-year-old man was approached by two others, one of whom threatened him with a knife.

The man suffered a wrist bite, minor injuries to his hand and swelling to his cheek.

The offenders made off with a quantity of cash and a backpack containing various items.

Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or has any information which would help with their enquiries.

They would particularly like to speak to the two members of the public, one of whom was on a bike, who came forward to help the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 781S of 17 May.

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in custody.