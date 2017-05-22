Junior Brown linked with Shrewsbury Town exit

Junior Brown has been linked with a surprise exit from Shrewsbury Town, as the post season rumours continue.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a successful career at Salop, making 91 appearances, and scoring six goals, since joining the club in June 2015.

Brown scored the winner against Southend United this season, which effectively secured Shrewsbury’s League One survival.

However, the former Fleetwood and Mansfield man, has been linked with an exit, as Paul Hurst looks to rejuvenate his squad.

Brown has predominately been operating at left-back, despite his natural position being on the left wing.

It is stated that Paul Hurst would like to sign a natural left back, with Danny Andrew of Grimsby Town a potential target.

Brown began his career at Crewe Alexandra, and has gone on to have spells at Halifax, Tranmere, and Oxford.

Elsewhere, Paul Hurst has admitted that Gary Deegan only has a slim chance of staying at Shrewsbury Town.

The Irishman has been heavily linked with a return to Coventry City – despite scores of Sky Blues fans venting their anger at his possible comeback on Twitter.

Deegan was suspended whilst at Coventry for posting inflammatory posts concerning the IRA.

Another potential destination for the former Southend United midfielder is Northampton. Although the club are believed to have cooled their interest in their ex player.

