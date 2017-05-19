Young Enterprise awards crowns Shropshire finalist

Three teams fought it out at The Young Enterprise Shropshire finals this month which were held at The Park Inn, Telford.

Teams of young people aged 14-19 set up their trade stands for the last time so sponsors and guests could see how their fledgling ideas had evolved into real businesses.

Some of the sponsors had the opportunity to talk to students about their experience of Young Enterprise – with many students saying that working in a team is one of the biggest challenges.

They also talked about the confidence they have gained through meeting the public at trade fairs and presenting to judges – and fellow students – in a lecture theatre.

The final three teams were chosen to deliver their presentation – Crucial Compacts from Newport Girls School, Fudget from Grove College, and Herbology from Holy Trinity School – with guests then voting on a winner – which, by a narrow margin, was Fudget.

Keynote speaker Lucy Francis, HR Manager at Caterpillar, Shrewsbury captivated the students as Mrs Francis described her ‘rags to riches’ story.

The last of the 26 awards presented to teams by sponsors was to the Shropshire Company of the Year – the winners were Crucial Compacts from Newport Girls School and the award was presented by Councillor Gilly Reynolds.

It was a thoroughly successful evening with many of the sponsors saying how inspirational it was sharing the success of our young people.

Long-standing sponsor Mandy Thorn, MBE of Marches Care summed it up when she said at the end: “It’s an honour to be here.”

The winners will go through to the West Midlands Regional Final which is being held at Wolverhampton University on 15th June.