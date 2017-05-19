Staff from Woodhead get pedalling for charity

Four staff from Woodhead Oswestry Sales and Lettings are getting ready to pedal for charity by taking part in an eight-hour static cycle ride on Friday 26 May.

The challenge will take place at the estate agent’s Leg Street office, where the team are aiming to cycle 49 miles (the distance to Liverpool) in just a day to raise funds for Cancer Research.

The staff collectively agreed to put the funds towards this charity as they all know someone who has been affected by the disease.

The staff taking part will take it in turns throughout the day on 20 minute shifts on the bike.

The team have set themselves a target of raising £200.

The challenge has been organised by the youngest and newest member of the Woodhead team, apprentice Kasey Bright (pictured), age 17.

Owner Kate Howell commented: “I’m proud of Kasey for taking the initiative to come up with this fundraiser and I’m sure the team will all rise to the occasion. Everyone is throwing themselves into this challenge, they’re a great team and I’ve no doubt they will succeed in raising money for this very worthy cause.

“I know the ladies taking part would welcome any encouragement people can give them on the day and I’d encourage members of the public to call in and cheer them on or donate.”

If you would like to make a donation, visit the JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Kasey-Bright