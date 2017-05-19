Shropshire businesses invited to scale new heights

Shropshire businesses are being challenged to scale new heights by taking part in an all-action climbing challenge.

County sports partnership Energize is organising the event at Shrewsbury’s indoor rock climbing centre, Climbing The Walls, on 14 June.

Everyone who takes part in the event, from 7pm to 8pm at the Battlefield-based centre, will be supported by fully-trained staff, and all equipment is provided.

But there are only 30 spaces available, which will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. Tickets are £12 per person, and can be reserved through the events section on the Energize website, www.energizestw.org.uk

“This event is for anyone looking for a great team building exercise, a work stress release, or to just a hang out with your colleagues,” said Ben Harper, senior sports manager at Energize.

This is an ultra-modern climbing experience, and the team at Climbing The Walls are very experienced and can help even the most nervous of people to feel the rush of conquering the action walls.

“It’s a great chance for workplaces in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin to get their hearts beating faster – followed by a social meet-up afterwards at The Featherbed for a refreshments.”

He added: “If you are looking for a night out for your staff that will bring you together as a team, push your boundaries and make you laugh a lot, then this is the workplace challenge for you.”

For more information contact Ben Harper on 07539 824586 or 01743 297191, or email info@energizestw.org.uk