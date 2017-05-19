Fans of the Flying Scotsman urged to keep off the tracks as it travels from Shrewsbury

Fans of the famous Flying Scotsman are being urged to keep off the tracks when the steam engine travels from Shrewsbury to Cardiff today.

The Flying Scotsman is expected to leave Shrewsbury at around midday, although organisers remain tight lipped over the exact timing.

The famous locomotive is in Shropshire as part of a ‘Days Out with Flying Scotsman’ Cathedral Express lunchtime tour organised by Steam Dreams.

Andy Thomas, route managing director for Network Rail Wales, said: “While the turnout to see the Flying Scotsman on previous visits shows the passion and support for steam engines, and indeed the railway itself, I cannot stress enough how dangerous it is to go on or near the railway without any formal training and without permission. We are working with our partners at Arriva Trains Wales and British Transport Police to ensure people are not venturing into dangerous areas.”

Inspector Dai Davies from British Transport Police said: “I would like to remind people that trespassing on the tracks is an offence. We understand people are excited about seeing the Flying Scotsman and want them to have a safe, great day out. We are urging those who plan to enjoy seeing the Flying Scotsman, to do so from a safe position and do not go onto the railway under any circumstances.”

The locomotive which was designed by Sir Nigel Gresley, returned to regular service last year. It was purchased by The National Railway Museum in 2004 before being restored in a £4.2m overhaul.

In 1934, Scotsman was clocked at 100mph on a special test run – officially the first locomotive in the UK to have reached that speed.