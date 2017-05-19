Dog walker and his Springer Spaniel attacked by loose dog in Telford

Police in Telford have appealed for witnesses after a dog walker and his pet were attacked by a loose dog in Ketley.

The man was walking in the area known as Ketley Dingle in the town at around 7pm on Saturday 13 May when a brown dog with a white coat, described as a Staffordshire or Pit Bull terrier type animal ran at them.

The victim was able to pick up his own dog, a young springer spaniel in time to prevent it being bitten but the other animal, which the man described as very aggressive, continued to jump up at him causing both he and his pet to become very distressed.

Officers are keen to speak with the owners of the animal to ensure that appropriate steps are taken to keep it under control and prevent anyone else being placed at risk of injury, especially as the area where this happened is very popular with young children.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has information that could assist the police identify the dog and its owners is asked to call Malinsgate Police Station via the 101 number quoting reference 688S of May 13th