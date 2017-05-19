Côte Brasserie opens in Shrewsbury

Renowned French-inspired brasserie Côte opened its first Shropshire restaurant on May Bank Holiday Monday.

Côte have invested more than £1 million in creating their chic Parisian-style 145 cover brasserie in The Square, Shrewsbury, providing around 40 new jobs in the town.

The prime location, in the heart of the county town, enables the brand to bring its comprehensive menu of classic French dishes, freshly made using high-quality ingredients to Shropshire’s discerning diners.

The brasserie, in Princess House, also includes outdoor seating, providing a pavement café atmosphere in the historic Square.

Côte Restaurants CEO, Alex Scrimgeour says, “We know what an enviable reputation Shropshire has for its food tourism and fine dining, so we are thrilled to be opening in Shrewsbury, bringing our friendly, professional service and great value food to this thriving town.”

Inspired by the brasseries and bistros of France, Côte champions relaxed all-day dining. From lazy weekend breakfasts to special celebration dinners, business lunches and relaxed family meals, there is something for everyone.

Guests will always find classic brasserie favourites such as steak frites and tuna Niçoise on the menu, along with a tempting selection of desserts. Côte’s must-try crème caramel is a house speciality.

Seasonal, monthly-changing specials and weekday lunch and early evening menus ensure there is always something new to delight both regular and first-time guests.

Accredited by Coeliac UK, Côte is proud of its comprehensive and delicious gluten-free menu, which has received high praise from diners, the press and Coeliac UK itself. Côte maintains high standards in gluten-free food preparation and staff training and understands how important it is to be able to offer people who follow a gluten-free diet, reliable and safe dining.

As part of its commitment to delight all diners, Côte also offers a varied vegetarian menu, which is also accompanied by a vegetarian wine list.