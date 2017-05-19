Apprenticeship and Trainee positions available at The Wrekin Housing Trust

As part of The Wrekin Housing Trust’s commitment to supporting training and employment opportunities throughout Shropshire, Staffordshire and the West Midlands; they are offering an opportunity to become a Maintenance Support Trainee or Maintenance Apprentice.

Since 2010, the Trust and partners have taken on 30 apprentices and training in building, electrical, heating and renewable technology, grounds maintenance and other roles. 25 of these apprentices have developed their careers further, and are still with the Trust to this day.

Samantha Stanley, now a Craft Improver, started with the Trust in 2013 initially on a work experience placement. Since then, she has been a Maintenance Trainee and General Building Maintenance Apprentice. She said: “I’ve learnt lots of new skills working with different teams. My first love is painting and decorating and my second is plumbing. I really enjoy the practical side of things; I get that from my Dad as he’s the same. He taught me a lot and now it’s great as I get to do it for my job and show him what I’ve learnt.”

Tracy Knowles, Training Initiatives Co-Ordinator at the Trust, said: “This is a really exciting time for the Trust. We’re passionate about helping people into work, and with the Government’s new apprenticeship levy it means we can invest more into training our apprentices to ensure they start their careers with us on the right foot.”

Apprentices and trainees at The Wrekin Housing Trust get involved in some great projects. From carrying out repairs and maintenance to dealing with the public in town centre offices, and from building new extra care schemes to painting houses on DIY SOS, there’s never a dull moment!

All Trust vacancies including the current apprenticeships and trainee positions, which are open until 1st June 2016, are advertised on their website at www.wrekinhousinggroup.org.uk/jobs/.