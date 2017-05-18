Tributes paid to former Telford councillor Frances Bould

Telford & Wrekin Council has paid tribute to Frances Bould, a former councillor who passed away on Monday night.

Fran served as borough councillor for Dawley Magna from May 2011 for one term of office, standing down at the borough council election in May 2015.

Positions she held during her term of office included representing the council on the Combined Fire Authority, Age Concern Shropshire Telford & Wrekin and Telford MIND.

Fran also served as a council member on the Health and Adult Social Care scrutiny committee and the Housing, Economy and Infrastructure scrutiny committee.

Fran also served on Great Dawley Town Council from 2011 to 2015.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies said: “I am very saddened to learn of Fran’s passing and this is a big loss.

“She was passionate about adult social care, both as a member and after she left the council. She worked for a number of charities after she stood down.

“Fran was a big voice for Dawley and was heavily involved in the restoration of Dawley Town Hall. She passed away following a long illness at Severn Hospice, an organisation she had also carried out lots of work for and raised money for.”

Telford & Wrekin Council’s managing director Richard Partington said: “Everyone at the council who worked with Fran will be sad to hear this news and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this very sad time.”