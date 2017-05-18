The Sisterhood to support Rod Stewart at Shrewsbury concert

Rod Stewart will be supported by The Sisterhood when he performs in Shrewsbury this June.

Comprised of Rod’s daughter Ruby Stewart and bandmate Alyssa Bonagura, The Sisterhood produce a soulful and poetic sound blending haunting melodies and signature voices, truly setting themselves apart from the mainstream.

On June 7, The Sisterhood will join Rod as he performs hits from Gasoline Alley to Another Country at Shrewsbury Town FC.

The Sisterhood supported Rod throughout his UK Hits stadium tour last year.

Speaking about The Sisterhood, Rod said: “There are not many fathers who can say they go to work with their daughter so it will be an absolute pleasure to welcome Ruby back out on the road again with me this summer.

“We had a great time last year and I am sure the crowds in Shrewsbury will be delighted when they see The Sisterhood.

Rod Stewart’s fully seated concert is being presented by Cuffe and Taylor who promoted Rod’s eight-date sell-out UK Hits Tour in 2016.

Director Peter Taylor said: “We’re delighted to have The Sisterhood joining us again this year.

“They went down a storm with the audiences last summer and I am sure they will do so again.

“Having Rod’s own daughter on the bill only adds to the experience for fans and makes the shows that little bit more special.”

The Shrewsbury concert is one of only two of Rod’s outdoor mainland UK appearances in 2017.

Rod delighted fans across the UK in 2016 with two sold-out tours – The UK Hits Stadium Tour and the arena tour “From Gasoline Alley to Another Country Hits.”

As one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with more than 200 million records sold worldwide, his performance will include show stopping classics spanning five decades including ‘Maggie May, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy, Baby Jane, The First Cut is the Deepest and I Don’t Want to Talk About it’.

Concert-goers will also be treated to tracks from his most recently released critically acclaimed platinum album ‘Another Country’, which debuted at Number Two.