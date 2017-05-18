New Domino’s store creates 25 jobs in Shrewsbury

Domino’s is set to open a new store in Shrewsbury next week creating 25 jobs.

The company will open the new store on Monday 22 May, delivering a tasty menu of fresh, quality pizza and employment opportunities for the local community.

Jobs available at the new Battlefield store include pizza makers, customer service staff and delivery drivers.

Raja Shoaib, Area Manager at Domino’s said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our doors to the people of Shrewsbury.

“There’s plenty of employment opportunity for people living in Shrewsbury, so we look forward to welcoming local pizza superstars to join our growing team.

“In particular we’re searching for delivery drivers, who can provide exceptional customer service, and demonstrate integrity, honesty and reliability, as well as being pepperoni passionate for freshly made pizza.”