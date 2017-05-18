Local cleaning company in national spotlight

A cleaning supplies company in Shropshire has been pushed into the national spotlight after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn pledged to scrap zero hours contracts.

Marie McCreadie, managing director of MR Cleaning Supplies based at Court Works Industrial Estate on Bridgnorth Road, Telford, spoke out against the practice which sees nearly a million workers in the UK not guaranteed regular hours.

Mrs McCreadie does not offer zero hours contracts to any of her 84 staff and has pledged to keep this policy in place.

MR Cleaning Supplies has been used as an example by BBC Radio 1’s Newsbeat programme of a large organisation following this practice.

Mrs McCreadie, who has been running Cleveland Cleaning for the last two decades, launched sister company MR Cleaning Supplies at the end of last year.

The zero hour contracts policy means an employer is not obliged to provide a minimum amount of weekly working hours – something which sees workers losing out on around £1,000 annually compared to employees on set contracts.

Mrs McCreadie said: “It’s very important that people working today have a regular income especially when things like family life and having a mortgage are so important.

“I’m also pleased to see that it’s become a talking point for the election and hopefully this will raise awareness of the practice with other business owners.”

Radio 1 reporter Nick Rotherham also spent time talking to MR Cleaning Supplies employee Samantha Lee who has been working for the business for four years.

Mrs Lee said: “For young people like myself having a stable income is vital as it means that we can save for things like a deposit on a house or a family holiday.”

Mrs McCreadie said: “There are a few cleaning companies which I know of who have people on zero hours.

“It was really exciting to have Radio 1 here to talk to us and we are very proud that both MR Cleaning Supplies and Cleveland Cleaning have a very low staff turnover which is not just a benefit for us – but for all of our clients.”