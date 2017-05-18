Former Shrewsbury Town loanee Tom Eaves leaves Yeovil

Former Shrewsbury Town loanee Tom Eaves is one of six players to be released by League Two side Yeovil.

The 25-year-old has had two separate stints with the Glovers, scoring seven goals in 52 appearances.

But the former Oldham and Crewe striker has been released by the club, alongside Darren Ward, Brandon Goodship, Alex Lawless, Joe Lea, and Ollie Bassett.

Eaves initially joined Shrewsbury on loan in 2013; contributing with six league goals in ten matches.

After a spell at Rotherham United, he re-joined the club some months later, but could only net twice in 25 games.

Eaves moved on to Bury and Yeovil, before joining the latter on a permanent deal in July 2016, following his release by Bolton Wanderers.

Article by: Ryan Hillback