Belle Vue Art’s Festival to launch fortnight of arts and entertainment

Belle Vue Arts Festival will again be hosting a fortnight of almost non-stop arts and entertainment events between 3 and 18 June.

This year’s theme is ‘Home’ and the festival team have been busy pulling together an exciting range of activities for the festival fortnight. As well as the popular community art exhibition, open gardens and scarecrow trail, the team have lined up a few extra special events, including drumming, photography and singing workshops.

Events over the festival fortnight include:

– Saturday 3 June – Shrewsbury Sketch Up (FREE). 10am to 12noon. Meet outside Shrewsbury Sixth Form (English Bridge).

– Monday 5 June – Singing Workshop (£5). 7pm to 9pm. United Reform Church. Led by soprano Jayne Carpenter this workshop aims to inspire, advise and boost confidence in fledgling singers. Booking essential.

– Tuesday 6 June – Pub Quiz (£2-Five in a team). 7pm. Prince of Wales, Coleham. Challenge your neighbours in our annual fun pub quiz. All proceeds go to Village Water Charity. No need to book.

– Wednesday 7 June – DSLR Photography Workshop (£5). 6:45pm– for 7pm start. Meet outside Shrewsbury Sixth Form (English Bridge). Led by photographer Jonathan Kinnear. Booking essential.

– Thursday 8 June – Bring and Share-Home Cooking (FREE). 7pm. The Hermitage Centre behind the Belle Vue Methodist Hall. Bring a plate or dish of your favourite recipe to a community bring-and-share buffet inspired by The Big Lunch. Please note, this is a non-alcoholic event, with soft drinks, tea and coffee available. Booking essential.

– Saturday 10 June – Let’s Celebrate Art (FREE). 10am to 2pm. Greyfriars Bridge, Coleham. Family friendly event, with live music and drop in art workshops, from building a Lego masterpiece to making cardboard homes. No need to book.

– Saturday 10 to 17 June – daily 10am to 4pm – Belle Vue Arts Festival Community Art Exhibition (FREE). English Bridge Workshop. Exhibition of the works from local artists. You will also get an opportunity to buy Art, books and cards.

– Tuesday 13 June – 7pm – Local History Pub Walk (£3). Meet outside the Severn Stars. Join us on a walk and talk around the local pubs, providing an alternative view of local history. Booking essential.

– Wednesday 14 June – 7pm to 9pm – Drumming Workshop (£3). English Bridge Workshop. Led by Chrissy Bridge, learn to play lively energetic rhythms on an African Djembe drum. Suitable for ages 9+. No skill required, just lots of energy and enthusiasm. Booking essential

Saturday 17 to Sunday 18 June:

– Photographic Exhibition (FREE).10am-4pm(Sat) and 12am-4pm(Sun) The Hermitage Centre, Belle Vue Methodist Hall. Come and visit the new hall and see the marvellous display of photos from our photography competition and the Shropshire Photographic Society. Registration for competition entrants is by 1st June.

– Annual Art and Scarecrow Trail (FREE). Sat/Sun all day. Belle Vue and Coleham. View the fabulous creations of the local community. Trail map available to download from the website from early June.

– Open Garden Trail (£3 per adult, kids FREE). Sun 18, 10.30am to 4pm. Belle Vue and Coleham. One of the most popular events, which opens up the private Belle Vue gardens to the public.

Expect a lovely community feel, along with music and refreshments. Also look out for miniature homes and streets made by the pupils of Coleham school and a ‘reflective trail’ at the back of the Hermitage centre.

There will also be a chance to visit the studio of English Bridge Workshop artist Nathalie Hildegarde Liege as part of the Open Studios tour between 3 and 4 and 10 and 11 June.

Tom Supple Acting Chair of the Belle Vue Arts Festival said, “Belle Vue Arts Festival is a great opportunity for local communities to come together and take part in a host of fun and creative activities.

“Art and photography will again, play a big role during the festival and we are seeking keen artists, photographers, and volunteers, in fact anyone with a creative streak, to help us stage another memorable festival.

“This year we are also hoping to take more of our community art out into Belle Vue, so look out for artwork alongside Greyfriars bridge and within the open gardens. There is something for everyone, so do come and join us at our festival fortnight.”

The community art festival now in its 14th successful year, has also launched its new website. The revamped website is easier to navigate and is the best source of information for the festival.

For festival queries or to book onto an event, call 07583 045553 (10am – 8pm) or email bellevueartsfestival@gmail.com. You can also visit www.bellevueartsfestival.co.uk.