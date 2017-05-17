Telford florist announce workshops in the run up to British Flower Week

A Telford florist and gift shop have launched a program of flower arranging workshops in the run up to British Flowers Week.

mmer Flower Arranging, Contemporary floral designs – such as Pavé, Wedding Flower Tips and Christmas Door Wreath Workshops.

Mrs Robinson, who is a professionally qualified City and Guilds florist, said: “We often get asked ‘how can I do that at home?’ These workshops will show people how to get started, provide the tools they will need and they will have a finished flower arrangement that they’ve created at the end of it to take home.”

Sarah Knowles, partner at Big Little Things florist said: “Right now, British cut flowers are enjoying a renaissance in demand. People are once again appreciating the value of locally-grown, freshly cut flowers. We work as closely with local supplier as we can, so announcing our workshops in the run up to British Flower week and showing our support seemed the perfect timing. Our first workshop is a Ladies evening on 7th June whereby we’ll be using locally grown and cut foliage with seasonal flower to create a Summer Table Arrangement.”

British Flower Week runs from 19-25 June 2017 and marks the celebration of British flowers and the UK cut flower industry.

To find out more about the workshop programme or to make a reservation on the course contact Big Little Things on 01952 730614 or email hello@biglittlethings.co.uk.