Shropshire village goes quackers for duck trail

On the 10th and 11th June, Shropshire residents will be holding their annual Duck Trail through the village of Chorley, situated 6 miles from Bridgnorth.

This fundraising event showcases 100’s of elaborately decorated wooden ducks which are all created by local residents and school children from Stottesdon Primary School. Residents and the school children are currently working on their designs and ideas to get them ready for the event.

The ducks are then displayed along a trail in nesting sites throughout the village and gardens to raise funds to maintain the Chorley village hall.

“Over the last few years, we have had 100’s of decorated ducks along the trail. This year we hope to have even more ducks on display for visitors to see, as every child in the local Primary school is taking part,” said Nick Heawood, Chairman for the Chorley Village Hall.

“The duck trail is a great event which gets everyone in the village involved. This year the theme for decorating the ducks is Heroes, so I’m sure we will have some eye-catching entries,” continued Nick.

The 2-mile duck trail starts at the Chorley village hall, where trail maps, plants, cakes and refreshments will be on sale. The trail starts at 11 am on both days, so make sure you come and visit the village to see the displays and also this years winning entries.

For more information and updates on the Chorley Duck Trail visit https://www.facebook.com/chorleyvillagehall/