Shrewsbury’s Old Potts Way and Haycock Way closed for roadworks

Four-way traffic lights at Reabrook roundabout in Shrewsbury will be removed this morning, whilst two other roads will close for works.

From 6am this morning Haycock Way will be closed entirely and Old Potts Way will be closed from Scott Street to the roundabout.

Signed diversions are in place, and two-way traffic lights are in operation on Pritchard Way and Bage Way for the duration of the works.

Work to improve and resurface the roundabout began on Monday 8 May 2017. The work includes carriageway widening to improve traffic flows, cycleway and footway crossing improvements, improved street lighting, drainage, and resurfacing.

It’s being carried out as part of the Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package (SITP) which will see £12m of inward investment in Shrewsbury’s roads and town centre over the next four years.