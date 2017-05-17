Police operation cracks down on offenders using roads for criminal activity

Police officers in Shropshire are taking part in a national operation to identify and tackle criminals who use the UK’s road network to commit crime.

Officers will be working alongside the Central Motorway Policing Group (CMPG) to identify foreign criminals who move around the country to avoid detection.

The aim of the operation is to target those involved in a wide range of criminality ranging from shoplifting, fraud, metal theft (including stealing catalytic converters from vehicles), burglary, supply and importation of drugs, money laundering to human trafficking for prostitution.

A range of other agencies including HM Revenue and Customs, Trading Standards, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency and County Council Animal Welfare unit will also be providing specialist support to the operation.

During Operation Trivium, extra resources will be on hand to patrol the road networks. Officers will use various means of intelligence to stop vehicles of interest and establish if the occupants are wanted for any kinds of criminal activity.

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) will also be used to stop and disrupt criminal operations.

Sergeant Jem Mountford of West Mercia Police said “This will be our eighth time we have run Operation Trivium, and has been a successful deterrent.

“There is an assumption that foreign nationals who commit crime in the United Kingdom are invincible, and that the road network is an easy way to facilitate such criminal activity.

“It is week-long operations like this that demonstrate our commitment to cross-border policing and partnership working to show that borders are no barrier to justice.”