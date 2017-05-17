Police investigate alleged assault and theft in Madeley

Police are appealing for witnesses after an alleged assault and theft in the Madeley area of Telford on Wednesday 3 May.

The incident happened at around 11am when the victim, a man in his 20s was walking along Silkin Way when he was approached by an unknown man.

An altercation took place and it is believed that the victim had been punched in the face and received an injury to the back of his head; he has then fallen to the floor and lost consciousness.

When the victim regained consciousness, it has been reported that his bank card, two mobile phones and money had been stolen. He attended A&E at the Princess Royal Hospital for treatment.

Police say there is no description of the offender.

Enquiries are currently ongoing, but police are urging anybody who may have witnessed the assault or have been in the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 418S of 3 May. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org