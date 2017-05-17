North Shropshire College family fun day planning underway

North Shropshire College (NSC) will once again be holding its annual Family Fun Day on Saturday 10th June and as part of the event will be holding a raffle.

Prizes have been donated from staff members, members of the public and generous local businesses in Oswestry.

Tickets are available to buy from the Oswestry Campus reception and will be available to buy throughout the event day also. All funds raised are going towards Severn Hospice, in memory of Geoff Farr, a former lecturer at the College and Hope House equally.

This will be the third year the Family Fun Day has taken place alongside Shropshire FA’s Under 8’s and Under 10’s football tournament. So expect lots of football, food, stalls, live music, exotic animals from our Walford Campus and much much more!

The day promises to be a fun packed day for all of the family. Lucy Evans, Marketing Manager, commented “Last year we had a great event, the tournament was fantastic and many people turned out for the family fun day. Families are welcome to come along with fold up chairs to watch the football, visit all the stalls, or have a go at our activities.”

For more information about the event, to book a stall or to donate a raffle prize, email marketing@nsc.ac.uk or call 01691 688000.