New speed enforcement sites launch in Shropshire

The Safer Roads Partnership in Warwickshire and West Mercia is launching a number of new mobile speed enforcement sites in South East Shropshire.

The sites are being launched in direct response to concerns raised about the speed of vehicles travelling in each area.

The new sites will be on the B4373 at Cross Lane Head, the B4555 at Eardington and three sites in Much Wenlock: A4169 Farley Road, A458 Bridgnorth Road and B4371 Stretton Road.

The new sites will launch this month and will form part of the Safer Roads Partnership’s Community Concern programme, which responds to community requests for speed enforcement. Local residents in each area raised their concerns through their local parish council or safer neighbourhood team who then brought it to the attention of the Safer Roads Partnership and asked for action to be taken.

Speed enforcement activity will take place on the B4373 at Cross Lane Head where the posted speed limit is 40mph. Speed data collected by the partnership highlighted a significant speed compliance problem; 15% of vehicles were found to be travelling above 47.4mph and approximately 40% of all vehicles were found to be travelling above the speed limit.

In Eardington, speed enforcement activity will take place on the B4555. Speed data highlighted that 15% of vehicles are travelling above 38mph and approximately half of all drivers are exceeding the 30mph posted speed limit.

In Much Wenlock, three new speed enforcement sites will be launched: the A4169 Farley Road, the A458 Bridgnorth Road and the B4371 Stretton Road.

Speed data collected highlighted speed compliance issues in all three areas:

• On Farley Road, 15% of drivers are travelling above 40.1mph and almost 70% of drivers are exceeding the 30mph posted speed limit.

• On Bridgnorth Road, 15% of drivers are travelling above 38.5mph and almost a third of drivers are exceeding the 30mph posted speed limit.

• On Stretton Road, 15% of drivers are travelling above 38.8mph and over half of drivers are exceeding the 30mph posted speed limit.

Anna Higgins, Communications Manager at the Safer Roads Partnership said “We are launching these new community concern sites in South East Shropshire to address the high level of concern in each of the local communities. Data collected has highlighted unacceptably high speeds and local people are understandably concerned as each of the roads are near residential areas.

“We hope that the presence of a speed camera will encourage drivers to change their behaviour and drive at a lower, safer speed. This will help to improve the quality of life for people living in both areas, reduce the risk of harm, and improve the safety of the roads for all those who use them.”

Speed data will be collected while the sites are in operation to assess the impact upon traffic speed and driver behaviour.