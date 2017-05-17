Host a garden gathering for Parkinson’s UK

With the days getting warmer, Parkinson’s UK is urging people to get ready to welcome the sun, and bring the fun, festival vibe to Shropshire this summer.

The charity has created Garden Gathering, an exciting new feel good fundraiser to encourage people across the country to host mini-festivals in their gardens to raise vital funds.

Parkinson’s UK’s Telford and Wrekin Support Group have already planned their festival and are inviting members of the public to join them on Saturday 24 June at The Dorothy Clive Garden near Market Drayton.

Carol Scott, from the group says “Garden Gathering is the perfect opportunity to bring together friends and family, while raising money for a worthwhile cause. Our group supports local people living with Parkinson’s, their families and carers by providing activities and friendship.”

“The Dorothy Clive Garden is stunning and very fitting with our cause. Colonel Clive designed the garden for his wife, Dorothy, who was living with Parkinson’s. We know that gardening can reduce depression and anxiety and improve balance, which are some of the symptoms people living with Parkinson’s experience.”

“We would love everyone to come and meet us on Saturday 24 June 10 am to 5pm and see the wonderful garden for themselves.”

Julia Roberts, Marketing Manager at The Dorothy Clive Garden says ‘The Dorothy Clive Garden was specifically created by one man, Colonel Clive for his wife, Dorothy, who lived with Parkinson’s. He created a series of pathways through an overgrown and disused quarry, next to his house, which is now our jewelled woodland quarry garden. Dorothy’s ashes were subsequently scattered here and she now rests in peace in 12 acres of formal and informal hillside garden. We are delighted to be teaming up with Parkinson’s UK’s Telford and Wrekin Support Group to co-host a garden festival in aid of Parkinson’s UK and hope that the event raises vital funds.”

Sarah Wakeman, Regional Fundraiser for Parkinson’s UK in the West Midlands, says: “Now that the days are beginning to getting lighter and warmer, it’s the perfect time to plan an event and Garden Gathering is the ultimate feel good factor bringing friends and families together.

“Organising your own mini-festival means you can be as creative as you like. Whether it’s a BBQ with beer and a live band, or a picnic with pink lemonade and a play list, it’s about friends, family and fun.”

“We’re looking forward to seeing what Garden Gatherings people come up with, and hope that everyone in Shropshire gets behind us to make our first year a huge success.”

For more information on hosting your own Garden Gathering for Parkinson’s UK and to request a fundraising pack, contact the Garden Gathering team on gardengathering@parkinsons.org.uk, call 0800 138 6593, or visit https://www.parkinsons.org.uk/gardengathering