Call for buskers to play at Shropshire County Show

Are you a musician interested in performing in front of thousands of people at one of Shropshire’s longest-running outdoor events?

The organisers of Shropshire County Show are appealing for musicians to play at a series of “busking spots” which will be dotted around the showground in Shrewsbury.

They will then be able to entertain the crowds as they make their way around the showground during the day-long event on Saturday May 27.

Ian Bebbington, director of the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society charity which organises the event, said he was hoping for a good response.

“It’s a new initiative for the show and we thought it would just add to the atmosphere to have a bit of music at certain spots around the showground,” he said.

“I must admit we have been rather inspired by the Big Busk in Shrewsbury town centre which was just a fabulous event, and we thought why not add an element of that to the show?

“We are not for a minute suggesting that Shropshire County Show will become a busking festival, but we suddenly realised that we had a great opportunity to give aspiring musicians the chance to play in front of thousands of people.

“We will have about half a dozen Busking Spots around the showground and we are asking people to get in touch if they would like to play.”

Anyone interested can call Ian on 01743 289831 or email manager@westmidshowground.com

Shropshire County Show takes place at the Greenhous West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury on May 27, featuring an array of entertainment from family fun in the Kids Zone to motorcycle display teams in the main arena, along with tractor pulling and hundreds of trade stands.

The show typically attracts in the region of 10,000 to 15,000 visitors. Advance tickets are cheaper than paying on the gate and are available by going to the website at www.westmidshowground.com or calling 01743 289831.

Advance tickets are £13 for adults or £30 for a family of two adults and three children. Children aged 13 and under are free.