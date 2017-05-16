Works to be carried out on the A458 Bridgnorth bypass from July

Significant improvement works are to be carried out between July and November on the A458 Bridgnorth bypass and the roundabout approaches between the A458/B4373 (Wenlock Road) junction and the Stourbridge Road roundabout.

The bypass project will see the replacement of bridge expansion joints on the Bridgnorth River Severn Bridge, along with associated concrete repairs to the bridge and works on the bridge parapets.

The Severn Valley Railway Overbridge will also be repainted.

The A458 and the roundabout approaches will be resurfaced, road signs and road markings will be replaced and refreshed, and footpaths will be repaired.

The street lighting and safety barriers will also be updated, and drainage improvements will be carried out.

Steve Brown, Shropshire Council’s highways, transport and environmental maintenance manager, said:

“The Bridgnorth bypass scheme will see some important work carried out on one of the county’s most important roads, and road users will see big improvements once the work is complete. I hope most people will agree that this work is important, and that the long-term benefits will far outweigh the short-term inconvenience. I thank them in advance for their patience and understanding while this work is carried out.”

Work is due to start on 4 July and finish by 10 November.

Key dates for road users are:

4 July to 2 August: traffic signals will be in place on and around the Ludlow Road Roundabout for resurfacing work.

4 July to 7 August: a combination of traffic signals and lane closures will be in place on the 3 lane section between the Ludlow Rd Roundabout and the Oldbury Road Overbridge for resurfacing work.

Summary of road closures:

7 August to 30 September: a series of night-time road closures for the bridge joint works.

30 August to 4 October: a series of night-time road closures for the resurfacing works.

First two weeks of October: a series of five 24-hour closures to resurface the roundabouts, and for work to repaint the Severn Valley Railway Overbridge.

Shropshire Council says access to local businesses and properties will be maintained while work is carried out.