Ticket success for Shrewsbury Folk Festival

The organisers of Shrewsbury Folk Festival have revealed that only 20 per cent of tickets remain for this year’s festival, with more than three months to go before the event.

There are a limited number of weekend tickets in the current tier before the booking price increases. All weekend and day tickets are expected to be snapped up before the festival at the West Mid Showground from August 25 to 28.

This year’s line-up includes Loudon Wainwright III, Eric Bibb, former Bellowhead frontman Jon Boden, Sarah Jarosz, The Unthanks, Oysterband, Skipinnish, Le Vent Du Nord, Chris Difford from Squeeze, and Seth Lakeman.

There are three exclusives – the first performance in 14 years of Faith, Folk and Anarchy, a trio made up of singer songwriter Martyn Joseph, Show of Hands frontman Steve Knightley, and chart topper and 6 Music DJ Tom Robinson; the premiere of the Room for All band featuring refugee musicians and O’Hooley & Tidow; and the only festival performance of Peter Bellamy’s acclaimed folk opera The Transports, whose cast includes The Young‘uns, Nancy Kerr, Faustus, Greg Russell and Rachael McShane.

This festival will be the 21st event in Shropshire. It was started by husband and wife team Alan and Sandra Surtees in Bridgnorth in 1997 and moved to Shrewsbury in 2006.

Festival Director Alan Surtees said: “Over the last 21 festivals, we’ve listened to feedback and developed an event that couples high production values with the laidback friendly atmosphere we’re known for.

“We have a world class festival on our doorstep – think Glastonbury but without the mud and crowds! We have many repeat visitors who once came for the day and loved it so much they come back year after year for all four days, even if they just live down the road.”

“We introduced a ticket tier system a few years ago to allow for smaller price rises throughout the year and to reward those people who book early. We’ll soon be entering the final tier so people should buy their tickets sooner rather than later. If anyone’s not sure whether the festival is for them, come along for the day and check us out!”

The festival has four main music stages and its two main stages have been renamed Bellstone and Pengwern this year to reflect its Shropshire heritage.

It also hosts a children’s festival Pandemonium! offers everything from storytelling to crafts, circus skills, lantern making, drama, dance and music workshops for children from birth to 10.

The Refolkus youth programme for 11 to 20-year-olds includes everything from the Big Band and Super Choir to henna tattooing and all manner of other folk related fun for 11 to 20-year-olds.

There is a dedicated dance tent for ceilidhs, workshops and dance shows and more than 100 workshops from yoga to music sessions, dance classes, and songwriting. The festival also has a craft fair, food village, real ale, prosecco and cocktail bars and on-site camping.

A free bus brings visitors into the town centre on the Saturday and Sunday with fringe events at local pubs, dance displays across the town and a parade through the streets.