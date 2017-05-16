Shrewsbury Town’s Gary Deegan available for free

Shrewsbury Town midfielder Gary Deegan has been made available on a free transfer by the club.

The 29-year-old has made 48 appearances for Shrewsbury without scoring, since he joined on a free last summer.

Deegan is believed to be the target of interest from a number of League One and League Two clubs; with his ex-sides Coventry and Northampton being in the frame.

The Irishman spent two years at Coventry City – in which he scored five goals in 43 games for the Sky Blues.

His one season at the Cobblers was spent during the 2013/14 campaign, in which he contributed with one goal in 30 matches.

Deegan began his career in his homeland, and was part of the side that won the Connacht Cup with Galway in 2008.

He enjoyed a successful spell at Bohemians as the side won two consecutive League of Ireland titles; and a solitary FAI Cup.

Deegan helped Phil Brown’s Southend United into League One in 2015, by virtue of winning the play-offs.

His short time at Scottish side Hibs was mired by an unprovoked attack in Edinburgh city centre.

The Dublin born midfielder has scored seven goals in 197 senior appearances to date.

Article by: Ryan Hillback