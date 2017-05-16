Rumour has it: Who has been linked with a move to Shrewsbury Town?

We searched high and low online, to see who is being linked with a move to Shrewsbury Town.

Disclaimer: These rumours may contain ‘alternative facts.’

Jack Price:

It would take an unbelievable turn of events for Shrewsbury to sign the Wolves midfielder. However, some commentators claim Salop and Oldham are leading the chase for the 24-year-old. The Championship club have signalled their intention to discard the Shrewsbury born man. But Paul Lambert’s outfit (for now at least) are believed to be close to extending Price’s contract so they can then sell him for a fee. That would surely price (sorry) Town out of a move for the former Yeovil and Leyton Orient loanee. Then again stranger things have happened.

Rumour Rating: 2/10

Christian Doidge:

The former Dagenham and Redbridge man has been earning rave reviews, after helping Forest Green Rovers earn promotion to the football league for the first time in their history. Doidge, who has also been linked with a move to Scottish side Hibs, was on the scoresheet at the weekend, as FGR beat Micky Mellon’s Tranmere Rovers 3-1. The former Southampton and Bristol Rovers youth player, notched 21 goals in 38 games this season. Salop could do with some fire power after Freddie Ladapo and Stephen Humphrys returned to their respective clubs.

Rumour Rating: 7/10

Zak Mills:

Managers seem to like returning to their former clubs to raid the playing staff. Just ask Harry Redknapp who must have Peter Crouch, Niko Kranjcar, and Chris Samba on speed dial. Paul Hurst has been linked with moving for pretty much every Grimsby player. The most plausible signing on the rumour mill (someone stop me) is full-back Zak Mills. The Peterborough born right-back could be seen as a direct replacement for Joe Riley, who is set to be absent for a substantial amount of time after breaking his leg against Oxford United. Mills looked a competent player in the 34 appearances he made for the Mariners last season, and the ex Histon and Boston man is believed to be high on Shrewsbury’s shopping list.

Rumour Rating: 9/10

Jon Taylor:

Shrewsbury fans understandably pray for the return of Taylor. The Rotherham United winger was a popular player at the Greenhous Meadow during his four years at the club – scoring 21 goals in 143 matches. The former Peterborough United winger would seal the most popular comeback since Take That (still not the same without Robbie) but my sources indicate this is wishful thinking, even if the fans want him back for good.

Rumour Rating: 4/10

Remie Streete:

Remie could be right up Town’s Streete as Paul Hurst looks for fresh blood in defence. With the futures of Adam El-Abd, Olly Lancashire, and Ryan McGivern up in the air, centre-backs could be a priority for the club. Streete is available on a free transfer after his Port Vale contract expired. The ex Newcastle and Rangers man, has made 64 career appearances to date. He is the son of former Derby and Wolves defender Floyd Streete, and is believed to be interesting newly promoted Portsmouth. However, claims that he is having a medical at Town are not true, particularly considering the 22-year-old is sunning himself in Dubai. But once his plane lands in England, perhaps a taxi to Shrewsbury is on the cards.

Rumour Rating: 8/10

Cole Stockton:

Hopefully, Micky Mellon still holds Salop in high regard, especially if rumours are true that Cole Stockton is bound for League One. The Tranmere Rovers winger, is surely too good for the Conference, after showing his capabilities on loan at Morecambe this season. Stockton, who has scored 15 times in 96 games for Rovers, has also enjoyed loan spells at Southport and Vauxhall Motors.

Rumour Rating: 6/10

Stephen Kelly:

The 33-year-old has an impressive CV, representing the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham, QPR, and Reading. Kelly was part of Roy Hodgson’s Fulham side that made it to the final of the trophy that Manchester United crave this season – the Europa League. He also helped Birmingham City reach the Premier League in 2007, and boasts 38 caps for the Republic of Ireland. Kelly is available on a free transfer after leaving Rotherham United, and despite his age, Kelly would undeniably represent a fine piece of business for Shrewsbury.

Rumour Rating: 5/10

Jay O’Shea:

Not to be confused with John O’Shea. The Irishman who rejected a contract at newly promoted Sheffield United, was part of the Chesterfield side that thrashed Shrewsbury 7-1 last season. A whole host of clubs would love to snap up the 28-year-old, and it is no secret that Hurst is an admirer. O’Shea enjoyed a successful spell at Chesterfield, finding the net 42 times in 204 games. He helped the Spireites to promotion in 2014, and impressed Blades boss Chris Wilder on loan at United. His decision to reject the offer of a permanent deal at Bramell Lane, is believed to stem from the fact that his plea to be guaranteed first team football was rejected. The former MK Dons and Middlesbrough man would surely be granted such a wish at Shrewsbury, but can the club entice the talented playmaker?

Rumour Rating: 7/10

James McKeown:

As I am sure you correctly predicted, Zak Mills was not the final Grimsby player to make our list. Shrewsbury are in the market for a new keeper, after allowing number two Mark Halstead to leave. Town were linked with McKeown back in January, after the 27-year-old handed in a transfer request. The Birmingham born goalkeeper, would provide competition to the much-maligned Jayson Leutwiler. He has made 343 senior appearances to date, and is not afraid to be adventurous. McKeown was once on the books at little know Dutch side RKSV Leonidas, although he failed to feature in the league.

Rumour Rating: 8/10

Danny Andrew:

I promise this is the last current Grimsby player on the list. To say Andrew enjoyed the end of the season awards would be an understatement – as the 26-year-old left the building with nine awards. Despite his relatively young age the Holbeach born man has represented 10 different clubs. But he appears to be enjoying his best football at Grimsby, and has been solid in the 41 games he has played for the club.

Rumour Rating: 6/10

Grant Holt:

Holt would surely want to be known for his goalscoring exploits, but we can’t help remembering the time he was duped by a YouTuber pretending to be Burnley boss Sean Dyche. The internet prankster managed to convince Holt that Burnley were desperate to bring the forward in from Wigan Athletic. However, what is no laughing matter is Holt’s uncanny ability to find the back of the net. In 2012, he came within a whisker of making the England squad for Euro 2012. Maybe Hodgson would have had him taking corners.

Nevertheless, despite him travelling more miles than Alan Wicker’s suitcase, Town would surely love to see Holt in a blue and amber shirt once more. The former Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday, and Norwich City striker, scored 28 goals in 51 games for Town during the 2008/09 season. He is available on a free transfer after leaving Hibernian.

Matt Green:

It’s not that easy being Green – and Matt’s not too pleased either after being shown the door by Mansfield. The 30-year-old scored 11 goals in 32 games this season for the Stags, but he was released alongside ten others players by boss Steve Evans. Green is another well-travelled striker, and has represented the likes of Birmingham City, Oxford United, and Torquay United. He has been linked with a whole host of clubs in League’s One and Two.

Rumour Rating: 3/10

Have you heard any other Shrewsbury Town transfer rumour? Which one of these players would you most like to seen join the club?

Article by: Ryan Hillback