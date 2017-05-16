Police investigate after car is found burnt out in Broseley

Police are investigating after a car was yesterday found burnt out in a field in Broseley.

The Ford Fiesta was found abandoned and burnt out in a field alongside Pound Lane, Broseley.

Police say that investigations into the incident are ongoing and it has been linked to earlier reports on the 1st and 2nd of May when the vehicle was seen in the car park of the Broseley Social Club with damage to it.

A Ford Fiesta was also reported to have been seen being driven recklessly along Pound Lane a few days before the vehicle was found burnt out.

It is thought that the car was deliberately ignited to destroy any evidence of who may have been driving it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 0561S 080517.