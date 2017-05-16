New pop-up gin bar opens at Shrewsbury Market Hall

A new pop-up gin bar will be opening at Shrewsbury Market Hall for the first time this Friday.

Gindifferent, launched by hospitality and event specialist Darren Tomkins, is a pop-up bar dedicated to gin aficionados and people who want to learn more about gin culture.

The bar stocks 55 artisan gins from around the globe including gins from small distilleries in Shropshire. It will be open Tuesdays and Wednesdays 11am – 4pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 11am to 5.30pm. It is also available for private booking.

“We’re trying to create something that is a little bit different by getting people enjoying and understanding the quality of gins out there in a fun and friendly environment,” said Darren.

The pop-up bar will open ahead of the second annual Lifestyle Festival at the Market Hall which takes place on Saturday 20th May.

Held as part of the national Love Your Local Market campaign fortnight, the festival will include art and craft craft demonstrations, special food and drink attractions and an evening celebration in which the market’s cafes and restaurants, a pop-up wine bar and Gindifferent will be open until 10pm. Music will be provided by DJ Buzzword.

Other festival attractions include well-known artist Linda Edwards who will be taking part in a meet-the-artist event at Lovely Little World home accessory boutique from noon to 2pm. She will be talking about her work during a fizz and canape reception.

Baking specialist The Icing Tip will hold sugarcraft demonstrations at 10am and noon, artists Karen Duffy and Rosie Read will open their studios to visitors and wool specialist Ewe & Ply will demonstrate loom weaving and wool spinning.

Black Box is demonstrating the art of spice blending and Moli Teahouse is holding a Dumpling Festival. Lovely Little World will also show people how to upcycle old vases, lamp shades and containers into eye-catching home decorations. Romy Design is demonstrating glass planters and Colour4Wellbeing is offering Thai foot and bamboo massage tasters.