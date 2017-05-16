New cook book encapsulates the diverse tastes of Shropshire

The Shropshire Cook Book, set for release on 22nd May and encapsulates the diverse tastes of our quietly beautiful English county. From Ludlow’s French flare, to the resurgence of real ale in Shropshire’s breweries, ample delicatessens, and its traditional market towns offering fresh produce alongside local bakeries and butchers.

Shropshire’s food scene is fresh and vibrant, offering an abundance of appeal to both locals and visitors from further afield. The book affords an insight into Shropshire’s understated food scene, offering over 35 tantalising recipes from a selection of the county’s finest places to eat and drink. Each chapter reveals another facet of Shropshire’s tastiest businesses, allowing readers a glimpse past the county’s deceptively quiet exterior to reveal the delectable recipes underneath.

Shropshire is renowned for its pastoral beauty, boasting a number of scenic walks, a mix of medieval black and white architecture, the famous Iron Bridge and Tollhouse, and a unique geology which gives the county a varied mix of wildlife. This cook book allows the rest of us to recreate a little taste of Shropshire whenever we feel like it, breaking down the best of Shropshire’s recipes to make them easy to recreate at home.

Award-winning chef Chris Burt who contributed his chilli and miso buttered roasted duck noodle soup recipe says, “I’m so happy to be part of The Shropshire Cookbook, showcasing the best of what our amazingly diverse county has to offer, having been here for 20 years, it’s been nothing short of a revelation, amazing produce, amazing artisan producers, and wonderfully humble diners/patrons with an equally discerning palette.”

The Shropshire Cook Book demonstrates a limitless range of varied and innovative businesses that showcase Shropshire’s high-quality culinary landscape, proudly featuring contributors such as the Old Downton Lodge, C Sons, budding college restaurant Origins, Albright Hussey and their dedicated suppliers.

James Sherwin from Wild Shropshire, was kind enough to entrust his recipe of Birch Sap Ice Cream with meringues and granite to the Cook Book. He says, “I’m delighted to be part of the Shropshire cookbook. Shropshire has some of the best produce and best artisans, making my role as a chef much easier. It’s an honour to use their products and Shropshire’s own produce in my food.”

The cook book also takes the time to celebrate each of the businesses and talented individuals behind the recipes. Often, extraordinary recipes emerge from extraordinary people with stories worth telling. Beth Heath, Shropshire’s food ambassador and Shrewsbury tourism officer reveals, “Shropshire is the home of some of the best food and drink producers, and this results in the best chefs making it their home and creating their amazing dishes here. I am proud to be a part of the family that is Shropshire Food and Drink.”

The Shropshire Cook Book has been a largely collaborative project carried out by Anna Tebble of Meze Publishing and is available for £14.95.