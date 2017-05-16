Eric Smith to compere Shrewsbury Business Chamber hustings event

With a snap general election only next month, an additional Shrewsbury Business Chamber networking meeting will ensure that local businesses, large and small, will get the opportunity to question the five main parliamentary candidates for Shrewsbury & Atcham as to how they propose to support the economy in both the constituency and the wider Shropshire area.

The free hustings networking event, which will be held at 6pm on Thursday 25th May at Shrewsbury College’s Wakeman Hall, Abbey Foregate, and will be compered by Eric Smith of BBC Radio Shropshire.

All Shrewsbury & Atcham parliamentary candidates – Emma Bullard (Green), Dr Laura Davies (Labour), Cllr Hannah Fraser (Lib Dem), Edward Higginbottom (UKIP) and Daniel Kawczynski (current MP, Conservative) – have been invited. Members of the Chamber and the public will have a chance to put forward their questions before the event.

Attendees at all networking events must complete registration, currently free, via the Chamber’s website www.shrewsburybusiness.com/events, or by emailing info@shrewsburybusiness.com. There will be no admission to events without registration.

Shrewsbury Business Chamber has been representing businesses in the Shrewsbury area since 1903, and has a dedicated executive committee which meets every month to discuss all issues affecting business in the area. As the main platform for businesses, membership of the Chamber is open to all business types in and around Shrewsbury, and offers monthly networking events on a range of commercial topics.

“We’ve organised this debate as an additional event to our May Theatre Severn backstage tour and networking meeting,” said Val Edwards, Chairman of Shrewsbury Business Chamber and Partner of Hatchers Solicitors. “We’re looking forward to seeing Eric Smith in action again, grilling the panel as he did so well at our EU Referendum debate last year!”