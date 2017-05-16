Elaine celebrates 30 years service at Chrisbeon Office Supplies

A Telford woman is celebrating the completion of 30 years with a local business.

Elaine Pratt joined Chrisbeon Office Supplies when the firm was originally based in premises at Priorslee.

She made the transfer with Chrisbeon to Stafford Park and as a consequence has become the longest-serving employee with the office furniture and stationery suppliers.

Elaine, 57, of St Georges, is a ‘Girl Friday’ at Chrisbeon, handling stationery sales, answering the phone, greeting visitors to the showroom and serving customers.

In recognition of her loyal service, Elaine is seen being presented with a bouquet by partners Richard and Craig Hughes – sons of the founders but neither as long serving as Elaine who said: “It was a lovely surprise when I came into work to find my desk with a bouquet of flowers and balloons.

“I have made some very good friends, well maybe some, over the 30 years I have been with Chrisbeon For one colleague said I had been with Chrisbeon for 30 years but still did not know where the vending machine was!”

