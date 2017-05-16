Burst water pipe causes supply issues in Minsterley and Snailbeach area

A burst water pipe is causing water supplies to be off or at low pressure in the Minsterley and Snailbeach area today.

Severn Trent is on site and will need to close a section of road, from the Stiperstones Farm Junction to Perkins Beach to carry out repairs.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We understand this is inconvenient and we apologies for the disruption this may cause, as the team work hard to get ths pipe fixed and everything back to normal as quickly as possible.

“We know how difficult it is to have no water, we’d like to reassure our customers that we’re doing all we can to get the water supplies back on as soon as we can.