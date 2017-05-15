Telford Tigers disband following closure of English Premier League

Telford Tigers has been forced to disband after being prevented from competing in next season’s NIHL.

The English Premier League (EPL) champions have enjoyed an unprecedented run in recent seasons, winning two titles in three years.

But following the closure of the EPL, the Tigers have now been denied a future following a league shake-up.

In a written statement, the club said:

“Over the weekend, it became clear that owners of rival teams and league administrators were refusing to allow the Tigers name to be used in next season’s NIHL, as the consortium of owners in Telford had wanted.

“Despite the owner of the Tigers name, logo and brand signing the rights across for free on Saturday, it was not enough for this motivated minority of hockey administrators, who have consigned the Tigers to history.

“In recent years, Tigers have overthrown the status quo, rewritten the rule book, raised standards across the sport and brought a never-before-seen level of professionalism both on and off the ice.

“But while this new wave of success has brought joy to the club’s loyal fans, it has also promoted jealously and envy elsewhere.

“Ultimately, those who wanted to see the threat of the Tigers disappear, have won out. ”

“Tigers may have prevented from entering the NIHL, but the investment the club has made in its youth set up will be reflected in the new league format and the club would like to wish Telford NIHL well as it carries the sport in Telford on its shoulders going forward.”