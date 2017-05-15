Telford man sentenced to prison after committing series of burglaries

A Telford man has received a prison sentence after committing a series of burglaries in the area.

David Jinks, 29, of Blakemore in Telford appeared before Telford Magistrates Court on Thursday 11 May, where he was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison.

The sentencing came after Jinks committed three shed burglaries on Shipton Close, Chetwynd Close and Hopeshay Close in Stirchley, and a garage burglary in the Bembridge area of Brookside on Wednesday 10 May.

Police managed to recover a range of items stolen, these ranged from an electric strimmer, chainsaw, toys, lawnmower, golf clubs and tools.

He pleaded guilty to the offences.

Nadine Freeman, 26, of Burford in Telford appeared before Telford Magistrates Court on Thursday 11 May, where she was sentenced to a 12 month conditional discharge, after pleading guilty for handling stolen goods.

DC Steven Miller, the investigating officer, said: “Burglaries have a distressing and devastating impact on victims and the offence is completely unacceptable. It is our priority to bring offenders to justice and protecting our communities from harm.”

“The police constantly monitor crime patterns and I would urge anybody who has been a victim of crime of this or any other nature to report it on 101. Stolen property is frequently recovered by police; these can only be identified if a crime has been reported.”