TCAT hairdressing students are at the cutting edge

The annual hairdressing competition at Telford College of Arts and Technology was another triumph of style, colour and creativity.

More than 50 students took part in this year’s contest, which challenged them to create one of three chosen looks in the space of between two and three hours.

They were then judged by a panel which included three high-flying local stylists who all learned their trade at TCAT – Louise Price, Darren Garbett and Jason Slater.

Hairdressing lecturer Kerrie Treharne said: “It was a great day once again, with students from level two and three NVQ and Diploma courses taking part.

“This is the third year I’ve organised the competition, and I was very pleased with the high standard of work this year. The students worked very hard, both at home and college, getting really for the competition.

“It was very inspiring for all students to hear that our three external judges had all trained here.

“Jason has gone on to own his own international salon, Louise has had her work published in a bridal magazine, and Darren has climbed the ladder in creative colouring, working with L’Oreal.”

Each TCAT student had to choose one of three themes – Glam Night Out, Bridal or Avant Garde – create a mood board supporting their style, take pictures of the finished work, and explain to the judges how it had been created.

Kerrie said: “The competition pushes learners to expand their skills and show what they are capable of, and also gives them experience of what it is like to prepare for and participate in a hairdressing competition.”

Emily O’Driscoll, a level three diploma student, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the day. There was a great standard of work and everyone really excelled themselves. It was nice meeting the judges and hearing their feedback. It was a real confidence boost.”

THE WINNERS WERE:

Diploma Level 2: Glam Night Out

1st Jordan Willis – Model: Mollie Hill

2nd Anna Moore – Model: Joann Hase

3rd Sophie Bates – Model: Samie Porton

Fast Track NVQ Level 2: Bridal

1st Jamie Male – Model: Gemma Ferriday

2nd Alesha Kanaovica – Model: Guna Kanaovica

3rd Danielle Wilson – Model: Diana Swift

Diploma/NVQ Level 3: Avant Garde

1st Megan Seaward – Model: Bronwyn Ram

2nd Nicole Leese – Model: Jazim Barim

3rd Tracey Turner – Model: Marie Phillips