Cliff Richard looks forward to Shropshire concert

Cliff Richard says he’s looking forward to heading to Shropshire this summer as he prepares for his Just Fabulous Rock ‘n’ Roll Tour.

The UK’s most successful hit maker is visiting castles and historic locations across the country in a series of fully seated outdoor summer concerts.

Speaking ahead of performing at Walcot Hall on Wednesday June 21, Cliff said: “It’s great to be getting back on the road. We are all looking forward to a fabulous few weeks of Rock ‘n’ Roll and I am especially pleased to be heading to historic Walcot Hall.

“I believe this is the first time there has ever been a Rock ‘n’ Roll concert in the grounds of this beautiful country estate so it’s going to be a lot of fun.

“The whole tour is going to be really exciting. I am certain I’ll see some familiar faces in the crowd as well as some new fans and I’m looking forward to having a great time.”

Cliff’s 10-date tour follows the recent release of his incredible new album Just…Fabulous Rock ‘n’ Roll. He returned to his roots to record the album of his favourite songs from the golden era of Rock ‘n’ Roll. These include Cliff’s renditions of seminal tracks such as Roll Over Beethoven, Great Balls of Fire, Sweet Little Sixteen and his very own debut single, Move It. The album also features a duet with fellow idol Elvis Presley on Blue Suede Shoes. This has been a career long dream of Cliff’s, which now becomes reality.

The new release follows the huge success of his last studio album, ‘The Fabulous Rock ‘n’ Roll Songbook’ in 2013, and the celebratory ’75 at 75 – 75 Career Spanning Hits’ in 2015.

Cliff released his debut single Move It in August 1958. It is credited with being the first British rock ‘n’ roll hit, bringing what had previously been an American genre across the Atlantic, for the first time. Just… Fabulous Rock ‘n’ Roll is, astonishingly, his 102nd album.

