Businesses sign up for Shrewsbury Cycle Grand Prix

Two Shropshire businesses are gearing up to sponsor a day of exciting cycle races that will take place on the streets of Shrewsbury.

It’s the second year both companies have supported the Grand Prix, and directors of both firms are looking forward to a busy day.

Adrian Key, who is a director at Dyke Yaxley in Old Potts Way, said: “We’re very proud to be backing the event as it draws in cycling fans from all over the region, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to put Shrewsbury on the cycling map.

“As a company, we’re committed to supporting local organisations and local events, and to be associated with such a dynamic and high profile initiative is great news for us.”

Matt Childerhouse is a director at Flex IT, who are based next door to Dyke Yaxley, and he said they were delighted to be on board with the Grand Prix.

“We were approached by Chris Pook, a director of Cooper Green Pooks Estate Agents, who are organising the event, as we deliver all their technology requirements, and we were very pleased to sign up as sponsors.

“If last year’s event is anything to go by, it’s sure to be a fantastic day with lots of exciting races scheduled, and we can’t wait to be a part of it.”

This year’s Grand Prix sees an exciting new course for the men’s and women’s races, and plenty of races for the junior and youth categories.

The races will be filmed and live-streamed online, and a giant TV screen will be installed on the High Street to give the crowds a view of the action taking place around the course.

The Elite men’s race will be a nationally recognised event with a generous prize fund, and the men’s support race will be part of the West Midlands Road Race League. The women’s only race will also have an excellent prize fund and will feature the National Masters Criterium Champion.