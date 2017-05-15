Best selling children’s author to make third appearance at Shropshire County Show

Professional storyteller Jude Lennon will be rolling into Shropshire later this month for her third appearance at a major agricultural show.

The Amazon best selling children’s author and owner of Little Lamb Tales will be among a range of entertainers at this year’s Kids Zone at Shropshire County Show in Shrewsbury on May 27.

She will roll into the showground in style as usual on board her storytelling bus Buttercup, the VW Campervan, and will be accompanied by Lamby and other characters from her books.

Jude, who has published eight children’s books and is a member of Shropshire-born networking organisation Bizmums, will keep children entertained throughout the day with her storytelling sessions.

Jude said: “I’m absolutely thrilled organisers have invited me back to the show for the third year running – I’m already very excited.

“Many of the stories and songs I will be sharing this year have a dinosaur theme as I’ve heard there will be a very special dinosaur guest joining us at the show!”

Jude, who first appeared at the show in 2015 just a few months after launching her business, added: “It’s always a real highlight for me being in the Kids Zone, there’s such a great relaxed, atmosphere. Show organisers really go that extra mile to make it an event for the whole family by putting on a great line-up of activities and entertainment and I’m really proud to be involved.”

Show organisers revealed last month that a giant, four-metre long animatronic dinosaur called Pete the T-Rex will be among the show’s main attractions.

As well as Little Lambs Tales in the the dinosaur-themed Kids Zone there will also be dinosaur crafts, a hay bale maze, the Animal Man, Magic Kev, Juggling Jim, Water Boats, Go Karts, donkey rides, Soft Play and much more.

Rhea Alton, organiser of the Shropshire County Show Kids Zone, said: “We are really pleased to have Little Lambs Tales back at the show again. Jude is a wonderful storyteller and keeps our younger audience captivated with her tales of Lamby. We like to have a wide variety of offer for the youngsters and Little Lambs Tales is perfect for our smaller guests.”

Jude’s storytelling performances will take place between 10am and 12noon and 1.30pm and 3.30pm. Normally based in Liverpool the author regularly travels around the region and recently hosted a weekend Writer’s Retreat in Shropshire to inspire other indie authors. Jude, in conjunction with Team Author UK, will host another workshop later this year.