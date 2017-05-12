Woman dies at bus stop in Shawbury after suffering cardiac arrest

A woman died after going into cardiac arrest at a bus stop in Shawbury yesterday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of a woman who had collapsed and was in cardiac arrest opposite RAF Shawbury, shortly after 4pm.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff the woman’s life couldn’t be saved.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Ambulance staff administered advanced life support to the woman on scene but sadly, despite their best efforts, nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead a short time later.”

Two ambulances, a responder paramedic, a community first responder and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a MERIT trauma doctor on board attended the scene.